2 Shootings Within Hours In SE Portland And Gresham
Portland, Ore. — Gresham and Portland Police rang in the new year with shooting investigations.
The first happened in Gresham about 8:45 PM Tuesday night. Officers arrived to the area of NE 188th Ave and NE Irving Court to two men shot.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital but his condition was not released.
Detectives say it does not appear this is a random shooting and there is no threat to the public, however they did not release a description of the suspect.
At 3:59 A.M., Portland Police were called to Northeast 148th and Fremont Street. Two people there had been found shot and the bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.