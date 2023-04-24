17-Year-Old Shot Near Washington County Fair Complex

Hillsboro, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy was shot at the Washington County Fairgrounds Sports Complex in Hillsboro on Saturday afternoon, according to Hillsboro police. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police reported that two teen suspects, a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy, were found in the area and taken into custody. They also confirmed that there are no other suspects and no threat to the public.

The names of the victim and suspects have not been released, and no charges have been reported for either suspect. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Saturday at the fairgrounds, located at 810 Northeast 28th Avenue in Hillsboro.

The fairgrounds sports complex is a popular outdoor facility with five baseball and softball fields, two soccer fields, and a play structure.

Unfortunately, this shooting was not an isolated incident, as the Portland metro area experienced several other violent events over the weekend. On Saturday, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood. On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a business in Southeast Portland, where one person was found dead.

In addition, on Friday night, a man shot a woman in the chest during an attempted robbery and road rage incident in Northwest Portland, north of Beaverton. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. from Hillsboro and warned the public not to approach him but immediately call 911 if they see him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.