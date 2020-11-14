      Weather Alert

1097 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 6 New Deaths

Nov 14, 2020 @ 12:25pm

The Oregon Health Authority Reported 1097 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The Health Agency also announced that 6 more people have died of the virus.

According to a press release sent out by OHA:

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 56,018. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).

