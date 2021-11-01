      Weather Alert

ZooLights To Return November 22nd With Two Options

Nov 1, 2021 @ 2:40pm
Visitors explore ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo. ©Oregon Zoo/ photo by Michael Durham

PORTLAND, Ore. – There’s not one…but two…ways you can enjoy the Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights this holiday season.

Due to the pandemic, the annual event was turned into a drive throw experience last year.

That option will remain on a few nights.

But, the zoo is also returning to the more traditional walk-through event.

You can see the over 1.5 million lights starting on November 22nd.

To help ensure a safe experience for all, the following measures will be in place during this year’s ZooLights:

  • Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests, including members, must reserve their ZooLights tickets in advance via the zoo website.
  • Masks/face coverings: Face masks are required for all walk-through guests 5 years and older. Drive-through guests do not need to wear masks while inside their vehicles. Masks are required, however, during check-in and other interactions with ZooLights staff.
  • Reduced contact: Guests follow a one-way, open-air path; physical distancing reminders are placed throughout the zoo. Most indoor areas will remain closed, and all transactions are cashless.

