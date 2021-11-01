ZooLights To Return November 22nd With Two Options

PORTLAND, Ore. – There’s not one…but two…ways you can enjoy the Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights this holiday season.
Due to the pandemic, the annual event was turned into a drive throw experience last year.
That option will remain on a few nights.
But, the zoo is also returning to the more traditional walk-through event.
You can see the over 1.5 million lights starting on November 22nd.
To help ensure a safe experience for all, the following measures will be in place during this year’s ZooLights:
The ZooLights walk-through experience is back this year!Reserve tickets now: https://t.co/5xDMYd7MF4 pic.twitter.com/1G0wUptSYv
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) November 1, 2021
