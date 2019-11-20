Young lives are being ruined by rushing into gender-change surgery.
Lars brings on Walt Heyer, an author, and public speaker who raises public awareness about those who regret gender change to talk about people having gone through gender-change surgery and the regret they live with. Heyer explains, “this is not an issue of sexuality, these people do not like the body they’re in and it’s an issue of not liking who they are which is also known as body dysmorphia, a mental health disorder.” Listen below for more.
