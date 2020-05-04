Yakima County Has Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Positive Tests On West Coast
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast is in Washington state’s Yakima County.
As of Friday, Yakima County had 1,128 positive cases, a rate of 455 cases per 100,000 residents.
Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes.
Yakima County, 140 miles (225 kilometres) southeast of Seattle, also had a relatively high number of deaths from coronavirus with 47.
The county has about 250,000 residents.