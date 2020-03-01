Worker at Wilsonville Coca-Cola Plant Dies On The Job
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A worker at the Swire Coca-Cola plant in Wilsonville died in what appears to be a workplace accident. A loaded pallet fell on the man. He was dead when paramedics arrived late Friday afternoon.
The facility is closed while the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates.
The company expressed their sorrows for the worker and their family. The released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened that a fatality occurred at our Wilsonville facility on Friday. We can confirm next of kin have been informed. Our production and warehouse remains closed as we work with the relevant authorities to investigate this tragic incident. We have support available to the family and our employees and we send our deepest sympathies to all those affected.”
There could be a local shortage on Coca-Cola until the plant re-opens.