Work Being Done To Help Sea Otters In Oregon

Apr 7, 2021 @ 3:21pm
Photo taken in California on May 7, 2017.
(Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management)
PORTLAND, Ore. – The sea otter disappeared along the Pacific Coast in the 1800’s because of over-hunting, and efforts to reintroduce it have been successful in other states, but not here in Oregon.
Now there’s a collaboration between several groups to change that.
Defenders of Wildlife, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Zoo, Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Elaka Alliance are working together to offer two free webinars this month on the issue.
The first is April 8th, followed by another April 20th.
Here’s the link:
