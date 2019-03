One of my favorite bumper stickers says “Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History.”

I think that’s appropriate to share that message on International Women’s Day. Which women changed the course of history in your book? Marie Curie? Rosa Parks? Amelia Earhart? Mother Teresa? How about Tarana Burke?

Below is a long list of notable women in history. I’d love to hear your choices. Who do you think we should honor today?

Besides me, of course. (just kiddin’)

https://www.historyextra.com/100-women/100-women-results/