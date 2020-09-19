Woman suffering Alzheimer’s, missing for three weeks found dead
A woman who was missing for 3 weeks was found dead about four miles from where she lived, according to Police.
On Thursday officers responded to the report of a deceased person in the 3800 block of Northeast Lumbard Street.
There, they found the body of Ha Pham.
Pham walked away from her home in the 900 block of Northeast 72nd Ave on August 28th.
She was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Medical examiners have classified her death as “undetermined natural causes.”