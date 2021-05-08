UPDATE: Woman Riding Motorized Scooter Killed In what appears to be hit and run Crash
UPDATE: Investigators believe another car was likely involved in the Fatal Crash and they are now asking the public for information.
Evidence at the scene suggests that the car that remained at the scene was not involved in the crash.
The driver interviewed was released by Police.
Police say as of now there is no information about the other car involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
SEE ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
Police say a crash involving a car and a motorized scooter resulted in the death of a woman.
The incident happened Saturday just after midnight at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 149th Avenue.
Police say when they arrived the found that a motorized scooter had been struck by a car.
The woman riding the scooter was determined to be deceased by paramedics.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.