Winter Weather Advisory Issued

February 22, 2023 6:32AM PST
Portland, Ore – The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory between the hours of 4 am Wednesday and 4am Thursday.

Forecaster Chris Burling says the Portland area can expect a mix of snow and rain Wednesday with chances of snow in higher elevations. “The Advisory, actually, is place to our south. From Salem down to Eugene, where we doe expect a little bit better potential some snow accumulations”

KGW Meteorologist tells us we can expect sunny and dry conditions later in the week.

