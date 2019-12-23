Winter Weather Advisory For Oregon Cascades
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Northern Oregon Cascades and in Lane County.
Some areas above 3,000′ could get 3-7 inches of snow including Government Camp. The Oregon Department of Transportation was pre-treating Highway 26 on Sunday and crews are on-call.
The National Weather Service says drivers should expect snow-covered roads and low visibility along Highway 26 near Government Camp, Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam Pass, and Highway 58 across Willamette Pass.
The advisory is in place until 12:00pm today.