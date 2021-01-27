Winter Storm Closes I-5 South In Southern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A winter storm that has brought as much as 3 feet of snow to northern California has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to turn back Interstate 5 southbound traffic near Ashland, Oregon.
All traffic was affected by the closure Wednesday afternoon and there was no estimate of when the freeway will reopen to southbound travel.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Transportation says hazardous driving conditions begin south of Yreka, California.
