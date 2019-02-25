Why is Hollywood making Jussie Smollett’s crime about the president?

Jussie Smollett is now a suspect connected to not one but two racially-charged hoaxes. You might think celebrities would focus their ire on a man who belittled what it means to be attacked for your sexual preference or race. A number of celebrities used Smollett’s hoax to bash … President Donald Trump. Lars speaks with Christian Toto who is the editor of hollywoodintoto.com to speak on this issue Listen below.

