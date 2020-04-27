White House Releases New Testing Guidelines
WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as it seeks to regain its footing after weeks of criticism and detours created in part by presidential sideshows.
But President Donald Trump appears reluctant to cede the spotlight, as evidenced by his on-off-on plans for a presidential press conference Monday.
Among other things, the White House is unveiling an overview of its efforts to make enough tests for COVID-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month.
The action comes after an erosion in public support for the president.