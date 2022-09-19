West Coast League Announces Plans To Work With Major League Baseball

PORTLAND, Ore. – The West Coast League will soon have a taste of Major League Baseball.

There are 16 teams, including the Portland Pickles, in the collegiate summer league.

And now those teams will work with MLB on things like finding coaches, recruiting talent, scouting, technology, and fan experience.

WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer says it’s a nice fit, “We saw an opportunity with MLB because they have become so involved in amateur baseball.”

He says this agreement is just a first step in the process, and he plans to meet with MLB perhaps as early as this winter to nail down more details, “This relationship with MLB can’t help but improve our standing with top college talent and their coaches.”

The WCL drew over 600,000 fans last season at games in Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and Alberta.