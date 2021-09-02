      Weather Alert

Weekly COVID Testing For Unvaccinated Students

Sep 1, 2021 @ 6:12pm

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have announced required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and employees. The universities, along with all of Oregon’s other public universities, are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees who will be on campus. People are legally allowed to request exemptions, but the weekly testing requirement includes those who are exempt. The University of Oregon’s weekly testing requirement takes effect the first day of the fall term on Sept. 27. At Oregon State, unvaccinated students and employees will be required to test weekly for COVID-19 beginning Sept. 15.

