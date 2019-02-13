Wednesday AM School Closures and Delays

Click Here for the most up to date list of closures and delays – This is updated instantaneously in real time.
Transportation (1)
• ODOT: Central Ore. – Westbound I-84 closed at Hood River due to severe weather and resulting crashes. Motorists urged to avoid travel in the area until numerous vehicles have been removed. Significant time will be required to reopen travel lanes. Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:43 AM
• ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood – The cleanup of I-84 that was scheduled to start this morning has been canceled. ODOT was planning on cleaning up the diesel spill that occurred on Monday at mile post 54 between Cascade Locks and Hood River. The clean up work is weather-dependent. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Washington Department of Ecology are coordinating with Space Age Fuel on the cleanup. Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:50 AM
• ODOT: SW Oregon – At CHP/Caltrans request, ODOT is holding all southbound I-5 commercial truck traffic at Ashland, Exit 11, due to heavy snow in the corridor south to Redding.
For all other vehicles, chains are required on all SB vehicles unless 4×4 or all wheel drive, unless towing.
Expect winter driving conditions at higher elevations of southern Oregon.
Monitor conditions in Oregon at Tripcheck.com/ in Calif. at quickmap.dot.ca.gov Posted: Wed. 13th, 03:05 AM
Banks & Credit Unions (1)
• Riverview Community Bank – White Salmon and Stevenson open 10am Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:37 AM
Colleges & Universities – Public (1)
• Columbia Gorge Comm. College – Both campuses are closed. UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 08:01 AM
Washington Co. Schools (2)
• Banks Sch. Dist. – Bus Routes 101, 102, 103, 104, 106 and 112 are on snow routes. Timber route pick up at Timber Junction Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:45 AM
• Hillsboro Sch. Dist. – Bus delays in Glencoe feeder due to high water, road closures, high elevation snow Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:32 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (2)
• Estacada Sch. Dist. – Routes 14, 11, 7, 6 on AM and PM snow routes. Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:30 AM
• Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. – Buses traveling East of Bluff Rd on snow routes AM & PM. Students on Lolo Pass Rd will be picked up at Hwy 26. Posted: Wed. 13th, 04:54 AM
No. Ore. Coast Schools (1)
• Jewell Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. School starts @ 10:00 Posted: Tue. 12th, 07:16 PM
Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools (1)
• North Marion Sch. Dist. – Closed due to water issue. Update: All North Marion Schools closed tomorrow while work on water systems continue. Posted: Tue. 12th, 10:17 PM
Clark Co. Schools (1)
• Hockinson Sch. Dist. – BUS 204 on Snow Route Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:15 AM
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schs. (3)
• Kalama Sch. Dist. – Route 106 China Garden on snow route. 107 will travel to Woolford due to the slide. UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:59 AM
• Kelso Sch. Dist. – Bus routes 20 and 29 will run on morning snow routes. Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:10 AM
• Woodland Sch. Dist. – Woodland Schools will operate on time today. North Dubois bus will be on snow route. Little Kalama bus will not travel beyond Davis Peak Rd. Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:16 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (13)
• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 12th, 09:03 PM
• Glenwood Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No PM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 12th, 07:01 PM
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:00 AM
• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:00 AM
• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 07:49 PM
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:05 AM
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 06:50 PM
• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:35 AM
• No. Wasco Co. SD – Closed UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 04:12 AM
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 06:35 PM
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 06:28 PM
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 06:00 PM
• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No zero period. Posted: Tue. 12th, 04:58 PM
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (2)
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Carson Head Start Closed; Belmont Site closed , centro de Belmont cerrado; COUNTRY CLUB Head Start Closed;The Dalles Head Start/EHS and Wahtonkah EHS 2 hour delay; Parkdale Head Start closed/Parkdale Head Start closed; Klickitat Head Start closed;The Dalles HeadStart/EHS and Wahtonkah closed; Petersburg Head Start Closed;Goldendale Head Start, ECEAP, and Early Head Start 2hr delay; UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:50 AM
• OCDC Headstart – The Dalles and Odell Centers are CLOSED. UPDATE Posted: Wed. 13th, 05:38 AM
Private & Charter Schools – Portland area (1)
• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed Posted: Tue. 12th, 03:23 PM