Wednesday AM School Closures and Delays

ODOT: PDX, Mt. Hood – The cleanup of I-84 that was scheduled to start this morning has been canceled. ODOT was planning on cleaning up the diesel spill that occurred on Monday at mile post 54 between Cascade Locks and Hood River. The clean up work is weather-dependent. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Washington Department of Ecology are coordinating with Space Age Fuel on the cleanup. Posted: Wed. 13th, 06:50 AM