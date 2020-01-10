Water For Days…Made From Thin Air??
By Cooper Banks
I am amazed!! Can you imagine what it would be like having the ability to make water out of thin air? They say it can work at home or at the office, not to mention the positive impact it could have on the world’s growing fresh water shortage.
An Israeli tech company is developing this exact technology and they’ve gained some big recognition this week.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the company, Watergen earned the U.S. Consumer Technology Association’s Energy Efficiency Product of the YEAR for 20-20.
You can read more about the product here.
The water-from-air system condenses atmospheric water, using patented heat-exchange technology.
The company says the product, known as GENNY can produce up to 30 liters of potable water every day.
Here’s a video about it from a few months ago.
Just think of how huge this technology could become.
Unfortunately, it’s the kind of thing that will only increase in demand as the years go by. As it said in the video, almost two-thirds of the world’s population will struggle to find clean drinking water by the year 2025.
People may start fighting over this kind of technology.
However, in the meantime, it’s encouraging to see private industry tackling such a huge issue.