Watch Live: State Of The Union Address

President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.
Any mention of Mr. Trump’s impeachment during the speech “is not currently planned,” a senior White House adviser involved in the State of the Union told CBS News.
The president will be addressing a nation that largely feels positive about the state of the economy and his handling of it, though more Americans at this point feel that he has divided the country than united it.
The Senate, which will be in session Tuesday to allow senators to express their views on the impeachment trial, will adjourn early Tuesday for the joint address to Congress. It is not expected to hold the final vote on Mr. Trump’s acquittal until Wednesday.