Washington’s Kalen DeBoer Is The AP Coach Of The Year

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates with the trophy after the team’s win over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football.

The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge.

The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line.

In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 23-2 overall.

Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.