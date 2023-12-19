Washington’s Kalen DeBoer Is The AP Coach Of The Year
December 19, 2023 10:18AM PST
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football.
The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge.
The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line.
In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 23-2 overall.
Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.
