KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer Is The AP Coach Of The Year

December 19, 2023 10:18AM PST
Share
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer Is The AP Coach Of The Year
Washington coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates with the trophy after the team’s win over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football.

The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge.

The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line.

In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 23-2 overall.

Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.

More about:
Kalen DeBoer
Washington Huskies

Popular Posts

1

Tina Kotek tells Oregonians No Driver’s License? No Problem!
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
3

Alleged Drug Trafficking Ringleader Released With No Charges
4

Filings For Jobless Claims Tick Up Modestly, Continuing Claims Fall
5

Attorneys Make Final Arguments In Trial Of 3 Washington State Police Officers