Washington Woman Sentenced For Killing Father During Argument Over Cigarette

Jun 9, 2021 @ 10:36am

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Washington state woman to nearly two decades in prison for fatally stabbing her father to death during an argument over a cigarette in April 2020.

The Bellingham Herald reported that Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson sentenced 34-year-old Kali Marie McConnell on Monday to 17 years in prison with three years probation.

McConnell accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in the death of her 57-year-old father, Dale M. Henefin.

McConnell apologized during her sentencing hearing and said she regrets what happened.

