Cheney, Wa. – A vigil was heal last night for a Washington High School sophomore, Brayden Bahme, who died last week during a freak accident on the Cheney High School Soccer Field.

Brayden’s uncle says he died after falling on a piece of rebar that was being used to stake down the goal during a soccer game.

Brayden’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses associated with his death.