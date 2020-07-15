Washington State’s Unemployment Rate Drops To Less Than 10%
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say Washington state added 71,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate dropped from 15.1% to 9.8%, the biggest month-to-month drop in 30 years.
The state’s economy continues to be wracked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses are still closed or operating at reduced capacity.
The Employment Security Department on Wednesday also announced that May’s preliminary estimated gain of 52,500 jobs was revised to a gain of 146,400 jobs.
And officials said the state paid unemployment insurance benefits to 565,800 people in June, a decrease of 149,742 over the previous month.