      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Unemployment Rate Drops To Less Than 10%

Jul 15, 2020 @ 12:47pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say Washington state added 71,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate dropped from 15.1% to 9.8%, the biggest month-to-month drop in 30 years.

The state’s economy continues to be wracked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses are still closed or operating at reduced capacity.

The Employment Security Department on Wednesday also announced that May’s preliminary estimated gain of 52,500 jobs was revised to a gain of 146,400 jobs.

And officials said the state paid unemployment insurance benefits to 565,800 people in June, a decrease of 149,742 over the previous month.

TAGS
jobs report Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast