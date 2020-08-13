      Weather Alert
Washington State’s House Republican Leader Tests Positive for COVID-19

Aug 13, 2020 @ 12:08pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox is the first Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

He posted on Facebook this week that he has completed a self-isolation period and is “feeling great now.”

In his Tuesday post, Wilcox wrote that he decided to get tested after developing a cough in early August, later followed by temperature spikes in the afternoons.

Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March.

Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.

