Washington State Sues Facebook
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state is suing Facebook – again – for selling political ads without disclosing all necessary information about who’s behind them.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson first sued Facebook over the issue in 2018, with the company agreeing to a $238,00 settlement.
After that, rather than comply with all of the disclosure requirements of Washington campaign finance law, Facebook said it would no longer sell political ads in Washington state.
Despite that, the company has continued to do so. T
he attorney general’s complaint, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, said that since November 2018, Facebook sold ads to at least 171 Washington state political committees for payments totaling at least $525,000.