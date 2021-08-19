      Breaking News
Man Surrenders After Claiming To Have Bomb Near Capitol

Washington State Sets New COVID-19 Hospitalization Record

Aug 19, 2021 @ 1:41pm
Courtesy: MGN

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say there are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington state than at any time during the pandemic.

Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association. said as of Thursday morning there were 1,240 people with coronavirus in state hospitals.

The previous highest number was about 1,100 in December.

Sauer said until the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state had been holding steady at about 300 to 350 people.

The numbers began increasing in early July and have been doubling about every two weeks.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 hospitals Washington state
Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
TALIBAN: Americans Have Been Lied To For Two Decades…
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect
Connect With Us Listen To Us On