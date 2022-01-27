Washington State Reports 3 Flu Related Deaths

OLYMPIA, Wa. – The Washington State Department of Health says three people have died from the Flu. The individuals were all 65 years old or older and all had influenza A.
The last time the state reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season, when there were 114 deaths.
“Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer. “Take steps now to get you and your family vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination will help keep you and your family healthy and out of the hospital, especially those with chronic health conditions.”