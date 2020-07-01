Washington State Prison Reports 220 COVID-19 Cases
TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) – About 220 officers and inmates at a Washington state prison have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly doubling since restricting movement in its medium-security unit last month.
The state Department of Corrections brought in the Washington National Guard last week to administer coronavirus testing at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
The Tri-City Herald reported that the results showed 171 inmates and 47 staff members tested positive Tuesday.
Two inmates died.
Coyote Ridge, located in Connell, has minimum- and medium-security units.
Officials say all employees in both units, and all inmates in the medium-security unit will now be regularly tested.