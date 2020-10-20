Washington State Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Republican state Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake is the second Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March.
Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.
As of Tuesday, there have been more than 98,00 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and more than 2,200 people have died.
In August, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox was the first Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
He has since recovered.