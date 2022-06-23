      Weather Alert

Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime

Jun 23, 2022 @ 1:10pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has created a statewide Organized Retail Crime Theft Task Force.

Across the country, organized retail crime costs 70-billion dollars a year.

Ferguson says the task force will improve coordination and collaboration among law enforcement agencies to stop the crime rings.

Nine other states have a task force dedicated to stopping organized retail crime.

The Washington task force will meet for the first time on July 7th and then every quarter for at least a year.

TAGS
business Organized Retail Crime state Task Force Washington
Popular Posts
Ron Wyden Thinks You Should Pay MORE For Gas
Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead
FDA Authorizes COVID Shots For Youngest Kids
Connect With Us Listen To Us On