      Weather Alert

Washington State Court Of Appeals Upholds Attorney’s Guilty Verdict

Aug 17, 2021 @ 10:23am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Court of Appeals has upheld a guilty verdict for an attorney who won a client almost a million dollars in a lawsuit and then stole from him to pay off her mortgage.

Jeffrey Barrett suffered a traumatic brain injury when a drunk driver hit his vehicle in 1995.

Helga Kahr to represented Barrett in the civil lawsuit to recover damages from the crash.

Kahr won a nearly million-dollar settlement from the Lucky Seven Saloon, arguing it over-served the driver who hit Barrett.

A court found that Kahr stole $300,000 to pay off her mortgage.

The appeals court upheld that ruling.

TAGS
attorney Court Of Appeals guilty Verdict Washington state
Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Oregon Governor Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate, Warns Hospitals Could Be Overwhelmed
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect
Connect With Us Listen To Us On