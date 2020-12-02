Washington State Certifies Election Ahead Of Schedule
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has certified the final results of Washington state’s election, two days ahead of the deadline.
The state saw its second-highest turnout percentage, with 84.14% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters casting a ballot.
There were still a record number of voters participating in the election, with more than 4.1 million voters casting a ballot this year, compared to the 3 million cast in 2008, when the state record of 84.6% was set.
Wyman said the increase in voter numbers is due in part to the population increase in the state over the years, as well as voter access laws, including same-day registration.