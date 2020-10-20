Washington State Asks For FEMA Help For Destroyed Railroad Bridge
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington has asked the federal government to declare a destroyed railroad bridge a major disaster after it was burned down in a wildfire in September.
The Tri-City Herald reported that the 100-year-old bridge spanned the Yakima River near Prosser.
The Washington State Short Line Railroad Coalition said the appeal was made this week to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get money to rebuild what it called a “critical” bridge.
The cost to replace the bridge is unclear. Officials say the rail cars hauled all types of freight over the bridge to and from Yakima and Benton counties, including about 3,600 rail carloads or about 14,500 truckloads.