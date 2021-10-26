      Weather Alert

Washington Secretary Of State Officially Appointed National Elections Security Leader

Oct 26, 2021 @ 12:32pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020 will lead the Biden administration’s effort to protect future elections.

Kim Wyman has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November.

She will now serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The agency is responsible for safeguarding the U.S. elections.

