      Weather Alert

Washington Says New COVID-19 Variants Won’t Trigger Stricter Mask Mandates

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:03am

(Seattle, WA) — Washington state health officials say the emergence of new COVID-19 variants won’t trigger the return of strict masking mandates. The state Department of Health announced yesterday it has no plans to issue more stringent mask requirements in response to the delta variant and other more contagious variants. Meanwhile, state health secretary Dr. Umair Shah says unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks in public indoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks in schools, health care settings and public transportation.

Popular Posts
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
'Excruciating:' Florida Collapse Search Stretches To Day 6
New School Guidance In Oregon Officially Calls For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction
Watch: Gov. Brown & OHA Address Lifting COVID Restrictions
Oregon Just Over 35,000 First COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Away From 70 Percent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On