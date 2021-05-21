Washington Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault At Olympic National Park
KENT, Wash. (AP) – A Kent man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park.
Thirty-six year old Christopher James Kuna was at a gathering with family and friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020.
That’s according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.
The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family.
The maximum penalty is life in prison.
Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.