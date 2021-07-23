Washington Man Charged With Felony Hate Crime

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Lake Stevens man has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly posting a photo of a gun on social media and threatening to kill people of color.
The Daily Herald reports court papers say on Jan. 28, one of Benjamin Richey’s relatives had a few friends over.
Documents say Richey took the phone of one of the friends and used their Snapchat account to post a picture of himself holding a BB gun with the caption “killing minorities soon.”
The charges say Richey, who is white, told police the post was a joke.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.