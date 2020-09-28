Washington Man Accused Of Shining Laser At Plane
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man on a felony charge after police believe he shined a laser pointer at a Washington State Patrol airplane.
The Daily Herald reported that patrol troopers responded Friday to a home in Everett, where the airplane crew saw two people on the balcony of an apartment building.
Troopers say the plane crew followed one of the two people, after they attempted to flee the area.
The crew gave directions to troopers on the ground. Police say the 41-year-old suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unlawful discharge of a laser.