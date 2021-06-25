Washington Governor Jay Inslee Removes Capacity Limits For Cooling Centers

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Ahead of this weekend’s heat, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday that he is removing capacity restrictions for cooling centers that are publicly owned and operated or non-profit.
The capacity change does not, however, apply to private, for-profit businesses such as movie theaters and skating rinks.
Capacity limits at all locations will be lifted for good on June 30th.
WA is expecting record heat over the next week. We are increasing capacity for many cooling centers by removing restrictions on number of people who can be inside these locations. This is one way to temporarily address the health effects of the heat wave.https://t.co/R2L9sKpKPv
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 25, 2021
