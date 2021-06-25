      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Removes Capacity Limits For Cooling Centers

Jun 25, 2021 @ 1:42pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Ahead of this weekend’s heat, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday that he is removing capacity restrictions for cooling centers that are publicly owned and operated or non-profit.

The capacity change does not, however, apply to private, for-profit businesses such as movie theaters and skating rinks.

Capacity limits at all locations will be lifted for good on June 30th.

