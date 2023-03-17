KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington County Seizes Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

March 17, 2023 7:51AM PDT
Image Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsboro, Ore. – A tip from narcotics officers in California helped police in the Portland area make a major drug bust. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told the Washington County Sheriff’s Office of a car heading toward the Portland area that likely had a load of bulk fentanyl. Members of  the Westside Interagency Narcotics team found the location, and the car. After getting search warrants, they, along with K9 unit Mondo,  recovered 150-thousand fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powder fentanyl. The Washington County Sheriff’s office says the street value of the drugs would have been 575-thousand dollars.

