Washington Announces Which Parks Will Open May 5th
On Saturday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced the list of state parks that will open to the public on Tuesday, May 5th.
The parks will only be open for day use.
State Parks says that the list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to it’s website.
It includes what they say are popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.
State Parks announced that it will delay the opening of some areas beyond May 5th, which includes all ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge.
State Parks says it will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking.