Volunteers Beautify North Portland Neighborhood

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help beautify a community garden in New Columbia in North Portland. Over the last few decades the area has been transformed. The site where public housing sat is now the Seeds of Harmony Community Garden across from the new Rosa Parks Elementary School, and it’s surrounded by mixed housing and businesses and some pretty beautiful parks. As part of it’s National Neighborhood Promise, Republic Services teamed up with Rebuilding Together Portland over the weekend and volunteers brought out the shovels, wheel barrels and paint to give the garden a makeover.
Volunteers added pathways to increase accessibility, rebuilt and replaced raised planter beds, installed a greenhouse, repainted the signs and updated a storage shed to house garden tools and other supplies.