Virus Vaccine Distributed At Site Of First Deadly Cluster

Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:34am

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) – The residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States have begun receiving vaccines.

The first death associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, was reported in late February, and over 40 people connected to the facility later died of COVID-19.

The Seattle Times reports Monday was the first day long-term care facilities could receive vaccines under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which is handling shots for most of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities.

Also on Monday, the Department of Social and Health Services said a third patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital died due to COVID-19.

