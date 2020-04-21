      Breaking News
Victim Identified In Gold Club Shooting

Apr 21, 2020 @ 10:45am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have identified the person killed in a shooting at an Oregon adult entertainment club Friday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old Nathaniel Acosta, of Yelm, Washington, died Friday after 25-year-old Ryan Newman shot him.

Police said they believe the two were doing some construction work at the Gold Club in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Police have not said what provoked the shooting, and said they don’t know if there was a connection between Newman and Acosta.

Police say Newman was arrested and booked at the Clackamas County Jail for murder.

Police say he is being held without bail.

