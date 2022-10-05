Vancouver Police Asking For Help To Solve Shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Police is asking for help to solve a shooting.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the intersection of NE 62nd and NE Fourth Plain on August 8th found a man shot several times.

The man remains hospitalized.

Detectives don’t have any suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash for any information that leads to an arrest.

Here’s more from Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the APP Store and download P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets