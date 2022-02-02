Medical Examiner Report In On Vancouver P.D. Officer Mistakenly Shot And Killed by Sheriff’s Deputy

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. 52 year old Donald Sahota an officer with the Vancouver Police Department was unintentionally shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday evening. This happened at Sahota’s home. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team released the medical examiner’s report. It indicates that officer Sahota died from gunshot wounds to the torso and the manner of death is homicide.
Earlier on the night of January 29th a man robbed a Chevron in Orchard at gunpoint. He stole a car and headed North. Clark county deputies were not far behind. The man dumped the car in a ditch in Battle Ground and started running through the woods knocking on doors.
When reached officer Sahota’s home the pair fought and the officer was stabbed several times. He went for his gun. When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home one of them used a rifle while running toward the robbery suspect. The shots fired hit and killed the VPD police officer. The accused robber was arrested. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating. Officer Sahota leaves a wife and two children behind.
In a written statement Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain says his heart goes out to officer Sahota’s family, friends, and those friends in the Vancouver police department family as well. Vancouver Mayor Anne Mcenerny-Ogle says in part of a statement, ” I am grateful for his commitment and service to the department, his fellow officers, and the community. The sudden death of officer Sahota is devastating.” The mayor ordered flags to be flown at half staff.
The Clark County Sheriff Duty who fired the deadly shots is Jonathan Feller. He has served with the sheriff’s department since 2018. The suspect in this case, 20 year old Julio Cesar Segura was charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault, theft of a stolen vehicle and running from police. Segura told investigators he stabbed officer Sahota 3 times and thought he had killed him. Bail was set for him at $5 million.