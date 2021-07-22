      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $400,000

Jul 22, 2021 @ 10:17am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver, Washington man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud after embezzling more than $400,000 from his San Diego, Calif.-based employer.

That’s according to federal prosecutors.

Derick Jonathan Cameron worked as the financial controller for RAL Investment Corp.

He admitted to abusing his access to the company’s accounting software to issue more than 200 unauthorized checks to himself.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California says Cameron is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

