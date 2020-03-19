      Breaking News
Vancouver Man Found Guilty Of Two Murders

Mar 19, 2020 @ 1:30pm
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man who lived at a transitional housing apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington, has been found guilty of killing two of his neighbors and trying to kill another.

The Columbian reports a Clark County Superior Court jury convicted Dustin L. Zapel of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder the deaths of Thomas West and James Olsen on July 16, 2017.

Jurors also returned a special verdict, finding that Zapel was armed with a deadly weapon when he committed the crimes.

Neither the prosecutor nor the defense attorney had denied that Zapel stabbed to death West and Olsen.

